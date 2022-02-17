Insurers reduce cooling off period for those infected with COVID-19

You now have an option to buy a health insurance policy immediately after recovering from COVID-19 with no waiting period. This is because many insurers have done away with the earlier condition, which required COVID infected patients to wait for at least 30 days to 6 months before buying a policy.

Bhabatosh Mishra, Director -Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance says, “As information about after effects of Covid infection emerge, we keep reviewing the specified cooling off period for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. For patients who did not require admission to a hospital and recovered at home itself, the cooling off period is now revised to zero days and for people who needed to be hospitalized, it is 30 days, considering that they had a little more severe disease.”

As COVID started to pick up in January, insurers resorted to cooling off period of 1-6 months. Insurers were also looking to understand its impact from the claims and underwriting perspective. Considering that this time COVID has been mild with less hospitalisation many insurance companies have now started reducing the cooling off period.

“Earlier the cooling off period was as high as six months now it has become fairly low. Now even after detecting COVID you can go and buy a health insurance policy for yourself. It started with reducing from 30 days to seven days. Now, it's actually gone down to zero and there are multiple insurers offering it such as Niva Bupa and Care Health. There is now no cooling off period for COVID separately, which earlier used to be there,” says Amit Chhabra, Business Head – Health, PolicyBazaar.

Mishra adds, “During the first and second wave of COVID-19, the severity of the disease kept on changing and we were seeing a lot of people having complications even after the recovery. There was limited medical and scientific data available to understand the severity of complications in short, medium, and long term. Over a period, we now have the knowledge and information to understand the complications and are now better equipped to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 on people. In addition, during the third wave, we have observed that people are less impacted as the new variant of disease was milder and larger population have received vaccination. The complications like black fungus and fibrosis have not been reported in the third wave and the treatment protocol has been well developed. Considering all these factors and studying these developments, we have decided to reduce the cooling off period. We consider COVID-19 like any other infectious disease and do not treat it as a pre-existing condition to avoid discrepancy during the claims.”

Also Read: Guarantee your income, no matter what the circumstances

Also Read: Chitra Ramkrishna case: I-T conducts searches at premises linked to NSE's ex-MD