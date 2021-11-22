Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. He also stated that he has isolated himself in the hospital.

"There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe," Haasan tweeted.

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

The news comes two weeks after Haasan celebrated his birthday on 7 November. On Haasan’s birthday eve, the makers of his upcoming film Vikram launched its first glance.

