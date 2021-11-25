Karnataka: 60 medical students test positive for Covid in Dharwad, two hostels sealed

At least 60 students of SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad, Karnataka have tested positive for Covid-19, District Collector Nitish Patil said on Thursday, adding that two hostels of the college have also been sealed for precautionary measures.

Moreover, Patil informed that test reports of another 100 students are awaited. "The rest of the 100 students will be subjected to COVID-19 tests. We have quarantined the students. We have sealed two hostels. The students will be provided with treatment and food. No one will be allowed to step out of the hostels. The students who are awaiting tests will also be quarantined in the same premises," Patil told reporters.

Police have cordoned off the premises. Health officials and personnel have been deployed in addition to the hospital staff.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 254 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,255 and the toll to 38,185. The day also saw 546 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,49,629, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (152), as the city saw 464 discharges and one death.

The total number of active cases in the state at present is 6,412. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.38 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.18 per cent, the bulletin said.