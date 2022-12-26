Karnataka Covid update: Masks mandatory for New Year parties, celebrations can go on till 1 am

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges amid Covid scare. He also issued fresh Covid-related guidelines for the upcoming New Year celebrations

"Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions," said the minister.

Amid the fresh global surge in the Covid cases driven by a new coronavirus variant, BF.7, Sudhakar on Friday appealed to people to take booster doses and take precautionary measures. "I appeal to the people of Karnataka to take the booster dose at the earliest. People should wear masks, especially in indoor places and maintain social distancing," K Sudhakar said.

The Union Ministry of Health advised states on December 20 to significantly increase genome sequencing.

On Thursday Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review status and preparedness and stressed on maintaining strict vigil and emphasised on the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.

The Karnataka government on Thursday had decided to conduct mandatory testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the poll-bound state.

The two per cent random testing of international passengers arriving in the state will continue until revised directions from the Centre, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.