Karnataka: Local resident with no travel history among two Omicron positive cases

Among the two positive cases of Covid-19's new and highly contagious Omicron variant detected, one of them is a local resident with no travel history, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

India's first two cases were detected in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry informed earlier today.

"2 people found positive for the Omicron variant of COVID19. One person is about a 66-year-old, South African national, who has gone back. Another person is a 46-year-old doctor. He doesn't have any travel history," Sudhakar told reporters.

Out of his (doctor's) primary and secondary contact, 5 people tested positive for COVID-19, the state health minister added.

This brings the total to 6 people who are positive. They have been isolated, admitted to govt hospital and none of them showing any serious symptoms. All these people are fully vaccinated, the minister added.

On questions about the South African national, the minister said, the person who has left for South Africa via Dubai had presented a negative certificate for the virus, from a private lab. His primary and secondary contacts (total 264) were found negative. So it means to say that his certificate may be true.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Thursday that two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far. The two cases are of men aged 66-years-old and 46-years-old, explained the Health Ministry.

"Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-19 apt behaviour is required," said Balram Bhargava, Director Genral, ICMR.

"It is too early to assess whether Omicron causes more severe infection or less compared to variants, including Delta," the ministry said quoting the World Health Organisation which has designated the new variant as a 'variant of concern'.

Government sources have told India Today that the two cases of the Omicron variant detected in Karnataka today are not related to each other.