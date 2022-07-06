Latest Omicron variants stronger in evading immunity, antibody treatments, shows research

The latest Omicron variants are stronger in evading vaccine-induced immunity and most antibody treatments compared to previous variants, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons have found in a study.

Published in Nature on Tuesday, the study was led by David D. Ho, director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and the Clyde‘56 and Helen Wu Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5, already reported in India, are rapidly expanding worldwide, along with with BA.4 and 5. These subvariants are thought to be even more transmissible than prior Omicron subvariants, owing to several new mutations in spike proteins, the researchers said. The scientists studied the ability of antibodies from individuals who received at least three doses of an mRNA vaccine, or got two shots and were then infected with Omicron, to neutralise the new subvariants.

The study revealed that while BA.2.12.1 is only modestly more resistant than BA.2 in individuals who were vaccinated and boosted, BA.4/5 was at least four times more resistant than its predecessor.

"The virus is continuing to evolve, as expected, and it is not surprising that these new, more transmissible subvariants are becoming more dominant around the world. Understanding how currently available vaccines and antibody treatments stand up to the new subvariants is critical to developing strategies to prevent severe disease, hospitalisations, and deaths — if not infection,” said Ho. The scientists also tested the ability of 19 monoclonal antibody treatments to neutralise the variants and found that only one of the available antibody treatments remained highly effective against both BA.2.12.1 and BA.4/5.

“Our study suggests that as these highly transmissible subvariants continue to expand around the globe, they will lead to more breakthrough infections in people who are vaccinated and boosted with currently available mRNA vaccines,” Ho said.

Though the current study suggests that the new variants may cause more infections in vaccinated individuals, the vaccines continue to provide good protection against severe disease, said the scientists.

The findings may be a cause of concern for India as Mumbai has already reported circulation of new subvariants of Omicron i.e. three cases of BA.4 and one case of BA.5. These two subvariants were first detected in South Africa in early 2022. So far, BA.5 has been reported in 47 countries and BA.4 in 42 countries.

Indian scientists have been experiencing the similar trend, stating that these observations from this study confirm what clinicians have been experiencing. Similar results were also obtained by researchers from Göttingen, Germany (published in June 2022 in Lancet). Both the groups of researchers also tested several of the antibodies available for treatment. Omicron sub-variants are able to also evade action by some of them.

“In India we can expect more infections in the community as these subvariants are more infectious and at the same time are able to dodge the existing immunity of previous omicron infection and / or the vaccine. But we should remember that vaccines may not be able to provide protection against infection, but they do against severe disease and hospitalization,” said Dr Lalit Kant, scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,15,212. Active cases now constitute 0.26 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. At least, 16,159 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.84 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.56 per cent, the union health ministry data showed.

“Therefore, it is important that those who have not had the vaccine yet, and eligible for more doses should take them,” said Kant. “There is also need for continuous investment in development of vaccines as the virus continues to evolve. Meanwhile researchers are working for development of new vaccine boosters targeting BA.4/BA.5 which may improve protection against infection and severe disease,” Kant said.





