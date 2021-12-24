Maharashtra: BMC tightens Covid-19 rules for passengers from Dubai; check details here

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Friday that all international passengers arriving from Dubai have to undergo mandatory 7-day home quarantine. There would be no need to do an RT-PCR test on arrival. However, they would also have to take an RT-PCR test on the seventh day of home quarantine.

If the RT-PCR test done on the seventh day is negative, the traveller will have to self-monitor for the next seven days. If the test result is positive, then they will be shifted to institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers.

International passengers who are residing in other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport, vehicles will be arranged for them, noted the BMC.

"There are 12 countries in the Government of India list of at-risk countries. Dubai being the hub where many passengers change the flights and hence there is mixing of travellers at the Dubai International Airport Therefore, in view of the threat of Omicron infection in Mumbai from the passengers arriving from Dubai, it is essential to issue the guidelines for such travellers," wrote BMC in an official notification.

The BMC added that travellers who have connecting flights to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the connecting flights. However, it would be the responsibility of the Airport Authority to inform the respective Airport Officer regarding the travellers arriving from Dubai.

"All the travellers arriving from Dubai and who are resident of Mumbai will be in-home quarantine and will be followed by the Ward War Room for 7 days", read the notification.

