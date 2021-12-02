Maharashtra Govt revises COVID-19 guidelines for domestic passengers. Details here

The Maharashtra government on Thursday revised its earlier order dated November 30, 2021 for passengers arriving in the state amid the Omicron variant.

In a fresh order, the state said, "The restrictions imposed by the Government of India guidelines from time to time shall act as minimum restrictions to be imposed on all international and domestic air passengers."

It also added that in the case of domestic air travel, passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding.

Guidelines for Air Passengers coming into Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cvBGa2jjIa — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 2, 2021

The state has also categorised countries under "high risk" countries. "The categorisation as "High Risk Countries" is a dynamic exercise based on evolving situation of "Omicron" variant of the COVID 19 and, hence, will be updated as required by Government of Maharashtra," it added.

The following countries are categorized as "High Risk Countries": South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The following categories of Air Passengers shall be declared as "High Risk Air Passengers": The Air Passengers who are coming from "High Risk Countries" to Maharashtra; the Air Passengers who have visited any of the "High Risk Countries" in past 15 days before arrival in Maharashtra.

Following restriction shall apply to only "High Risk Air Passengers" in addition to those imposed by GOI:

1. High Risk Air Passengers may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management authorities at all international airports of the State of Maharashtra for their screening and verification.

2. Such all "High Risk Air Passengers" shall have to undergo RTPCR Test immediately on arrival at respective international airport and shall undergo mandatory 7day "Institutional Quarantine" with second RTPCR Test to be carried out on the 7th day. If any of the RTPCR Test is found to be positive, then such "High Risk Air Passenger" shall be shifted to a Hospital with COVID-19 Treatment Facilities.

3.In case, result of RTPCR Test of 7th day comes negative, such "High Risk Air Passenger" "will have to undergo a further 7 days of Home Quarantine."

Meanwhile, The Union Health Ministry on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country, in which it said that two cases of the new, highly contagious B.1.1.529 strain, named as "Omicron" variant has been detected in Karnataka.

The two cases are of men aged 66 years and 46 years. The government also added that contact tracing is being done and we need not panic.

"All their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.