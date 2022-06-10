Maharashtra logs 3,081 new cases; zero deaths reported

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases, highest since January 23.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death. Friday's rise in cases was the highest since February 13 when the state had recorded 3,502 cases.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra now stands at 13,329. Only Gondia district has zero active cases. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 79,04,709, and death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,867. As many as 1,323 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,43,513. The recovery rate in the state is 97.96 per cent. The case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

As many as 40,822 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state since Thursday evening, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,12,37,544. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases - 3,081, New deaths - Zero, Active cases 13,329, New tests 40,822.