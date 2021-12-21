Maharashtra reports 11 more Omicron cases; tally rises to 65

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 11 new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the tally of such cases in the state to 65, the health department said here. "As reported by the National Institute of Virology, 11 more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron,'' it said.

Eight of the new cases came to light following screening at the Mumbai airport while one case each was found in Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Osmanabad, said the official release.