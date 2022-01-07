Maharashtra reports 40,925 COVID-19 cases in a day, no new Omicron infections

Maharashtra on Friday reported 40,925 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. The state recorded no new cases of Omicron variant of the virus today. Till now, 876 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra out of which 435 have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test, it added.

Maharashtra also recorded 20 deaths and 14,256 discharges today. The tally of active cases now stands at 1.14 lakh.

Of these, Mumbai registered 20,971 new COVID-19 cases on Friday which is a fresh all-time single-day high. Infections were up 4 per cent from the previous day.

The Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection in a day, which the highest since the pandemic began.This is the second consecutive day that the density populated locality has reported more than 100 infections.

Mumbai's overall COVID-19 tally to 8,74,780. The number of active cases in Mumbai now sits at 91,731.

Out of the fresh cases detected 84 per cent i.e 17,161 were asymptomatic patients.

Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 16,394 as 3 more succumbed to the virus on Friday.

The Public Health Department of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai also reported that 1395 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised on Friday out of which 3 have been put on oxygen.

The city currently has 6,531 COVID-19 patients hospitalised while 2,385 patients are on oxygen.

This is the second consecutive day Mumbai has reported more than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. The city had 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had registered 15,166 new COVID-19 infections, surpassing the previous all time-high of 11,163 registered in April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

The growth rate COVID-19 cases shot up to 1.23 per cent between December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022, while the case doubling rate slipped to 56 days, as per the bulletin.

With 8,490 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the cumulative number of recovered patients in Mumbai rose to 7,64,051.

Also Read: Delhi: Leaves of all govt officers, staff cancelled amid Covid wave, says DDMA

Also Read: COVID-19: More than 30K active patients in Delhi, positivity rate jumps to 17%