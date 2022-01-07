Maharashtra reports 40,925 COVID-19 cases, no new Omicron infections

Maharashtra on Friday reported 40,925 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. The state recorded no new cases of Omicron variant of the virus on Friday.

Maharashtra also recorded 20 deaths and 14,256 discharges today. The tally of active cases now stands at 1.14 lakh.

Mumbai registered 20,971 new COVID-19 cases on Friday which is a fresh all-time single-day high. Infections were up 4 per cent from the previous

