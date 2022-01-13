Maharashtra reports 46,406 new COVID-19 cases in a day, infections dip in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 46,406 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the state to 70,81,067, according to the state health bulletin.

The state recorded no new cases of Omicron variant of the virus on Thursday. Till now, 2367 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra also recorded 36 deaths and 34,658 discharges today. The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 2 per cent. While the recovery rate in Maharashtra is at 94.39 per cent. The state currently has 2,51,828 active cases of COVID-19.

As per the health department bulletin, 66,83,769 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery in the state till now. Currently, 17,95,631 people are in home quarantine in the state and 9,124 COVID-19 patients are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Fresh cases are down 16.55 per cent from 16,420 infections registered a day ago. The city also reported six fresh fatalities, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) update. The financial capital of the country had reported 627 Omicron cases so far.

As per the BMC bulletin, with these additions, the city's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,69,989, while the death toll climbed to 16,426. The case positivity rate also came down to 21.73 from 24.38 per cent on Wednesday.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai recorded 13,702 new infections and 63,031 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai's active tally dropped below the 1-lakh mark and stood at 95,123, as per the bulletin.

The daily COVID-19 cases were less than the number of patients discharged in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin, 20,849 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8,55,811. Mumbai has a coronavirus recovery rate of 88 per cent, it added.

The bulletin said out of the total new cases in the metropolis, 11,510, or 84 per cent, were asymptomatic.

Also, 871 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, while just 127 are on oxygen support, the BMC said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that in a meeting with PM Modi the state government has placed a demand of 40 lakh Covaxin and 50 lakh Covishield doses due to shortage in the current vaccination program for 15-18 age group and beneficiaries of precautionary dose.

Also Read: Delhi sees record 28,867 COVID cases in last 24 hrs; positivity rate rises to 29.21%

Also Read: After Serum, Bharat Biotech seeks regular marketing approval for Covaxin