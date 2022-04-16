Maharashtra reports 98 fresh COVID-19 cases, no fatalities

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827.

As many as 19,518 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, taking the total of tests done so far to 7,98,44,767.

There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now.

The recovery rate is 98.12 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent. Mumbai city reported 43 cases but no deaths. The tally of cases reported in Mumbai in the last two years rose to 10,57,788, and death toll remained unchanged at 19,562. In the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), two cases each were reported in Thane city and Panvel city.

Mumbai region's caseload is 22,32,462, and death toll stands at 39,826.

Nashik division reported nine cases on Saturday, Pune division 35 cases, and Aurangabad, Nagpur and Akola divisions reported one case each. Latur division reported four cases while no case was reported in the Kolhapur division.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Total cases 78,75,718, New cases 98, Death toll 1,47,827, Total recoveries 77, 27, 265, Active cases 626, New tests conducted 19,518, Total tests 7,98,44,767.

Also read: Delhi: District officials up surveillance as COVID-19 gradually rise