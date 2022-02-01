Mumbai eases COVID curbs; allows restaurants, cinemas to operate at 50%

Witnessing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases for the past several days, Mumbai civic body on Tuesday eased the ongoing curbs and also lifted the night curfew.

According to a fresh order issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner IS Chahal, the changes will be effective from today, February 1. Among the revision in COVID curbs, restaurants, theater, Natyagrihas shall remain open with 50 per cent capacity as per normal timing before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, "Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly bazaars to remain open as per normal timing," read the order.

Moreover, 25 per cent audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities, including horse racing. Marriages may have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower, it added.

Here is a lowdown on all the COVID curbs in Mumbai:

1.Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per normal timing before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Amusement parks to remain operational with 50 per cent of the operational capacity.

3. Swimming pool, water-parks to remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

4. Bhajans, all other local, cultural and entertainment programs to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall/pandal.

5. Weekly bazaars to remain open as per normal timing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 960 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as daily count dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, while 11 more patients died due to the infection, the city civic body said.

With this, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city rose to 10,46,590, while the death toll increased to 16,623, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

In January 2022, Mumbai reported 2,61,480 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths as against 22,229 infections and 38 fatalities in December 2021, BMC data showed.

For the second day in a row, daily COVID-19 cases went down in the financial capital. The city reported 200 less cases than the count on Sunday, when it had registered 1,160 infections and 10 fatalities.