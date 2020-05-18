Nawazuddin Siddiqui under 14-day home quarantine in UP

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have been placed under 14-day home quarantine after they reached Uttar Pradesh's Budhana town on Saturday.

The actor came along with his mother, brother and sister-in-law in their private vehicle from Mumbai to Budhana to celebrate Eid. Budhana is a hometown of Siddiqui. The actor reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. The actor said that he underwent medical screenings at 25 points during his journey.

The family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative. However, they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine till May 25.

Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family.

He, however, said the actor will not meet anyone outside the family.

