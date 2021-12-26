Night curfew in Delhi from tomorrow as COVID-19 cases rise

The Delhi government will reimpose night curfew in the national capital from Monday in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, news agency PTI reported citing sources on Sunday.

The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am.

Delhi has been seeing a sharp rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases for the last few days. The national capital reported 290 new cases and 1 death in the preceding 24 hours as on Sunday. Positivity rate climbed to 0.55 per cent.

On Saturday, 249 fresh cases and one death were reported, while the positivity rate was at 0.43 per cent.

With the COVID-19 cases showing a rising trend across the country, many other states have also imposed night curfew. Uttar Pradesh. Haryana, Karnataka are among the states which have imposed night curfew.

