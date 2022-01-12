Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive; currently under home isolation

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for novel coronavirus. He has reported mild symptoms and is currently under home quarantine. The Union Minister requested all those who met him to isolate themselves and get tested.



He confirmed the development in a tweet. “I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,” he tweeted.

I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022

Soon after this tweet became viral, netizens wished the Union Minister a speedy recovery. “Best wishes for an early full recovery. The nation needs you,” BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter and wrote, “Wish you speedy recovery Adarniya Gadkari ji. Praying to Maa Kamakhya for your sound health and well-being.”

He had tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020 too during a medical check-up and had isolated himself. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP MP from Nainital Ajay Bhatt and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have also tested coronavirus positive.

