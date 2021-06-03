No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai tomorrow due to shortage: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain closed at centres run by the civic body and the state government on Friday (June 3) given the paucity of vaccine doses. India's richest municipal corporation informed the vaccination drive will resume on Saturday (June 4) as they are expecting to receive vaccines anytime on June 3.

Mumbai has a total of 342 active COVID-19 vaccination centres, of which 243 are managed by the BMC and 20 by the state government. 33,74,261 people have got COVID-19 vaccine doses in Mumbai including 49,833 doses administered on Wednesday, according to the BMC.



Dear Mumbaikars,



Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021).



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules #MyBMCvaccinationUpdate Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the BMC has claimed that nine suppliers have responded to its global tender on COVID-19 vaccines.

Out of these nine suppliers, seven have expressed their interest in providing Sputnik V vaccine whereas one of them has expressed willingness to provide Sputnik Light vaccine. The ninth supplier, however, has said they are interested in providing any vaccine available from manufacturers.

"Ten potential suppliers have responded to the globally announced interest in the supply of COVID-19 preventive vaccine. Of these, documents of nine potential suppliers will be scrutinized in the next 2-3 days as one supplier has already withdrawn", the BMC said in a statement.

BJP group leader in BMC Prabhakar Shinde has expressed his doubts over the vaccine supply. Shinde said that since none of these bidders have yet submitted their contracts, there is no clarity about vaccine supply yet.

Mumbai has 7,08,007 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 6,74,296 patients have recovered till June 2. India's financial capital has reported a total of 14,938 COVID-19 deaths so far, as per the BMC data. Mumbai now has 16,580 active COVID-19 cases only.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

