No lockdown in Delhi for now, COVID-19 situation under control, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that his government doesn't plan to impose lockdown in the national capital as of now. He added that the government would not impose a lockdown if people continue to wear masks.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said "Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected."

"COVID cases are rapidly rising. About 22,000 cases are expected in today's health bulletin. Increasing cases concerning but need not be scared. I am saying so after analysing (comparing) data from the last wave," he added.

He also said on Sunday that he had tested negative for COVID-19 and is back to the service of the public. Kejriwal had tested positive on January 4 and had isolated himself at home. He had mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday had recorded 20,181 fresh COVID-19 infections and seven more fatalities. The positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the health department.

A total of 1,02,965 tests were conducted the previous day, including 79,946 RT-PCR ones, while the rest were rapid antigen ones.

The number of active cases stands at 48,178, of which 25,909 are in home isolation.

Delhi had reported 407 COVID-19 deaths and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on May 2.

