No medication needed for children after taking Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that children taking a shot of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin do not need to take paracetamol or any other pain killers.



In a statement, Bharat Biotech said that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tables for children taking Covaxin.



"No paracetamol or any other pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," it said.



The vaccine manufacturer said that in its clinical trials for Covaxin, spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent of individuals reported side effects. However, most of these side effects are mild and resolve within 1-2 days without any medication.



"Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin," it said, adding that any medication should be taken only after consulting a physician.





India began vaccination for 15-18 age group on Monday. The adolescents in this age group can only take Covaxin as no other vaccine options are available to them as per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.



On the third day of the vaccination campaign, India crossed the milestone of administering over 1 crore vaccine doses to those in 15-18 age group.



India reported 58,097 new cases in the previous 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, with the daily positivity rate at 4.18 per cent.

