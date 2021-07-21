Novartis set to deliver 50 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

Novartis is still helping CureVac make COVID-19 vaccines and could expand its capacity to assist other vaccine manufacturers as well, finance chief Harry Kirsch told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have started the production as planned. We are planning to deliver 50 million doses this year," Kirsch said of the CureVac deal when asked whether it could instead make its capacity free for others after CureVac said last month its COVID-19 jab was only 48% effective.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis also assists Pfizer and BioNTech in making COVID-19 vaccines and can ramp up output for them or others if needed, he said.

Also Read: Over 15 million unused Covid vaccines doses available with states, private hospital: Govt

Also Read: Over 1.54 cr unused Covid vaccines still available with states, private hospitals: HealthMin