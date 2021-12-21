Omicron at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta variant: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a letter to states and Union Territories (UTs) amid surge in Covid-19 cases, especially those of the new and highly contagious virus strain Omicron in different parts of the country.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter, said that the new variant of concern (VOC) Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC, based on current scientific evidence. "Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country," he added.

Bhushan also wrote that hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level. The decision making at the State/UT and district level must be very prompt and focussed.

Elaborating on the containment measures that can be adopted by states to mitigate the spread of the Omicron, the health secretary wrote, " At the district level there should be a constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by Covid-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilization, manpower, notifying containment zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones etc."

"This evidence should be the basis for effective decision making at the district level itself. Such a strategy ensures that infection is contained at the local-level itself before it spreads to other parts of the state," he added.

The letter also highlighted that the main elements of the framework to be used by States and UTs to facilitate decision making at the District Level are as follows:

i) Test positivity of 10 per cent or more in the last one week

OR

ii) Bed occupancy of 40 per cent or more on oxygen-supported or ICU beds

"ln case any one of these parameters are met in any district, containment measures and restrictions may be put in place forthwith. Equally important, the restrictions must be strictly enforced," the letter added.

Meanwhile, the number of Omicron cases in India has crossed the 200-mark, the Union Health Ministry said earlier today. Out of them, 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the ministry added.