Omicron doesn't escape RT-PCR, RAT tests; states advised to ramp up testing: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday sounded an alarm on the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan with states/UTs, principal health authorities and other officials.

During the meeting, Union Health Secretary advised states to not let their guards down, and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings. The ministry also highlighted that the new Covid-19 variant doesn't escape RTPCR and RAT tests and urged stated to ramp up testing.

In addition to that, the health ministry also extended the validity of Covid-19 containment measures, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its advisory dated September 21, 2021, till December 31, 2021.

Here are the highlights of the meeting:

According to an official statement, the states were advised the following:

-Testing of samples of international travellers coming from "at risk" countries on Day 1 and retesting on Day 8 needs to be done. International passengers from “at risk” countries are being advised to prepare to wait at the airports till the report of the RT-PCR test has come, and not book connecting flights beforehand.

-To send all positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs (mapped with states) promptly. States to undertake contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days.

-Strengthen the testing infrastructure and strictly implement the testing guidelines. Stats to ensure ample testing in each district while maintaining RT-PCR ratio.

-Continued monitoring of areas where recent cluster of positive cases have emerged. Sending of all positive samples for genome sequencing to designated INSACOG Lab in a prompt manner.

-Effective and regular monitoring of home isolation cases, with physical visits to homes of passengers from “at-risk” countries. The status of those who are negative after the test on the 8th day to also be physically monitored by the state administration. To be sure, there are 12 ‘countries at-risk’ identified by the Indian government currently, depending on the Omicron cases reported there. They are: UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

-Ensure preparedness of health infrastructure (availability of ICU, O2 beds, ventilators, etc.). To implement ECRP-II, with focus on rural areas and for paediatric cases. Early implementation of sanctioned PSA plants, along with ensuring seamless supply of logistics, drugs, O2 cylinders, etc.

-Co-ordinate with APHOs for list of positive travellers, including details of all international travellers, and strengthen support to them for effective surveillance.

-Effective and timely coordination between state admin, BOI officials, APHOs, port health officers (PHOs) and land border crossing officers (LBCOs) stressed upon.

-Daily monitoring by the state surveillance officer to track and contain the spread of transmission of any VoCs –variants of concern– in the country, especially from any recent clusters of positive cases.

-Regular dissemination of evidence and science-based information on the merging scenario to be shared with the masses through weekly media briefings re-emphasized.

Terming the reported emergence of the new Covid1-9 variant as a “pandemic within a pandemic”, senior official Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, stated that the country is richer in its knowledge of management of COVID-19, the statement added. He again underlined the continued importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, avoiding large gatherings and ramping up vaccination.

Furthermore, the government noting the critical role of vaccination, extended the "Har Ghar Dastak" vaccination campaign till December 31 with "focus on 100 per cent first dose coverage, and completing backlog of second dose vaccination."

No cases of the variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, have been recorded in India so far.