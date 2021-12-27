Omicron: Govt extends COVID rules till Jan 31; states can impose local curbs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday ordered that the ongoing national directives for COVID-19 management will continue to be strictly followed throughout the country till 31st January 2022. The move comes in order to mitigate the fast-spreading virus variant Omicron in several states and Union Territories (UTs).

According to the order, MHA has issued orders to all Chief Secretaries in the states and UTs stressing "the need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels," in view of current COVID situation.

In a letter to all state/UT health authorities and other officials, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated, "I would like to reiterate that all the states and UTs must observe all precautions, and not let their guard down. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs/restrictions, to control crowd during festive season."

All the District Magistrates shall strictly enforce the above measures. For the enforcement of social distancing. States/UT Governments may, as far as possible, use the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973, the order further stated.

Meanwhile, the government also informed that Inia has witnessed an overall decline in active cases. However, the new variant, Omicron (designated as a VoC by the WHO on 26th November 2021), is reported to be at least 3 limes more transmissible than the Delta VoC, and is posing a new challenge for the COVID containment measures. In the countries with Omicron-driven surge, the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep.

The health ministry also informed that so far, India has 578 Omicron cases reported in 19 States/UTs, out of which 151 patients have been discharged.

On Monday, the country reporter 6,531 COVID cases and 315 deaths in the last 24 hours,