Omicron not to be taken lightly: Apollo Hospitals President

Apollo Hospitals Group President Dr K Hari Prasad stated that a dangerous perception has been formed that Omicron is a mild variant and that there is no need to panic. However, Omicron is not to be taken lightly, he stated. “It is a worrying to see a perception being created that COVID-19 infection with the Omicron variant is mild and there is no need to panic about it. This is a dangerous perception,” he said in a statement.

Dr Prasad listed out a few reasons why this perception is dangerous. He said that Omicron is much more infectious than the previous variants and a single infected person can infect many more. It causes relatively milder symptoms, leading people to think that it is the common cold. He added that if one is infected and does not know it, he or she can move around normally, thereby infecting scores of people in the community.

He added that the current belief is that Omicron does not cause serious disease or result in deaths. A smaller proportion of vulnerable people across the world has required hospitalisation, and even ICU care. Deaths have been reported as well. Even if the risk of serious disease is lower, is it justified to infect a vulnerable person and create a potentially dangerous situation, asked Dr Prasad.

Without tests, it is impossible to ascertain if a person is infected with Delta or Omicron. He asked if it is right for someone who is symptomatic to not get tested at all and neglect a possible Delta infection.

He also spoke about vaccine hesitancy. Why take vaccines when Omicron could lead to breakthrough infections is the common reason for vaccine hesitancy, he pointed out. Dr Prasad said that vaccinated people do much better than unvaccinated people if infected. “There is enough evidence that booster doses are extremely useful,” he said.

The Apollo Hospitals President stated that it is important to accept that the pandemic is still on and there is still the possibility of huge surges. While the government is doing its bit, the role of individuals is paramount, he said.

He further reiterated the following measures:

Proper use of masks Avoiding gatherings Spending in time in open areas rather than closed spaces Maintaining social distancing Getting tested with even the minimal symptoms Seeking medical help early on Having all the right information on home quarantine Getting the immunisation doses as and per regulations Following COVID appropriate rules

Complacency at this time could put the healthcare system under stress, he concluded. We might once again land in a serious situation as like the Delta wave, Dr Prasad warned.

