Omicron: Of 183 cases analysed, 91% fully jabbed, 3 had booster shots, says Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India has so far reported 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs, of which 114 have recovered.

Speaking at the routine press briefing on COVID-19 situation in the country, especially with respect to Omicron, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 that of 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 9 per cent were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 per cent were asymptomatic and 61 per cent were males. The government also appealed to private health sector to be ready as it has to play an important role in managing pandemic in view of the new variant.

Further, quoting the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centre added that Omicron has significant growth advantage over Delta, spreading fast through communities with doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days.

Sounding an alarm on the spurt of positive cases everywhere, the ministry said that the world is witnessing the fourth state of COVID-19 and having an overall positivity rate of 6.1 per cent, so we cannot lower our guard.

Briefing on the treatment protocols for Omicron variant of the virus, the government said that the protocols for COVID-19 and Delta will apply to Omicron. "While the evidence emerges, the immune escape potential for Delta is higher and its high transmission rates will lead to high surge cases," Bhushan said.

Adding to that, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava said, "The predominant strain in India is Delta including the recently identified clusters. Therefore, we need to continue with the same strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour and ramping up of vaccination."