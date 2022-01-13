Omicron spreading rapidly, need to stay alert: PM Modi in meeting with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of all the states on Thursday to assess the massive surge in COVID-19 cases and increased detection of highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus in the country. This is his first meeting with the CMs in 2022.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that compared to previous variants, Omicron is rapidly spreading, it's more transmissible. "Our health experts are assessing the situation. It's clear that we have to stay alert, but also ensure to avoid panic," he said.

Along with dealing with Omicron, we need to start preparing for future variants as well, he added.

PM Modi also added that Rs 23,000 crores package allocated by the Centre to states has been utilized well with many states strengthening their health infrastructure. Center and states need to follow this pre-emptive, collective, and proactive approach this time too.

