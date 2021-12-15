Omicron 'stark reminder' to ensure equitable access to vaccines: WTO

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday said the world will face continued disruptions to lives and livelihoods if equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and other countermeasures are not ensured amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2021, she also stressed that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has been working with all vaccine manufacturers, including companies from India, to keep the supply chains working and identify possible bottlenecks and solutions.

"We have also been pushing manufacturers to increase production in developing countries," she added.



She said the world economy has been in a strong but K-shaped recovery from the pandemic-related economic shocks.

The IMF in October projected the global economy would grow 5.9 per cent this year, and 4.9 per cent in 2022, she said, adding that for India the figures are more robust -- 9.5 per cent this year and 8.5 per cent next year.



However, she added that the Omicron variant may exert down downward pressure on these estimates.

Okonjo-Iweala said the Omicron variant is a "stark reminder that if we do not ensure global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine, and other countermeasures and soon we will face continued disruptions to lives and livelihoods."

She noted that even before Omicron emerged, the trends were clear as advanced and several emerging economies were registering strong growth while low-income countries, particularly in Sub Saharan Africa, were being left behind.



She further said the Indian economy is not just about services, it is also a global pharmaceutical power.

The incredible response of this pharmaceutical industry to the pandemic points to the potential of the sector to meet not only demand at home but also around the world, she added.



Speaking on the occasion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India believes that the WTO trading rules are robust and bilateral agreements cannot substitute multilateralism.



"We strongly strive for maintaining consensus based approach. The WTO can address international trading issues better. We are all for strengthening it," he added.