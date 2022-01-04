Omicron threat: Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi

In light of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and the rapid increase in Omicron cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to ramp up measures. One of the measures is weekend curfew that is likely to be imposed today after DDMA’s meeting, as per sources.



The DDMA met today to discuss new restrictions amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. As the national capital faced a positivity rate of over 5 per cent for two consecutive days, it is likely to be put under the “red alert” as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).



Red alert would imply a shutdown of non-essential services and curbs on public transport as well as public gatherings. A ‘yellow alert’ has already been in place since December 29.



Night curfew is already in place in Delhi from 11pm to 5am.



Delhi currently has 382 Omicron cases, second only to Maharashtra’s 568 in the country. The number of Omicron cases in India is currently at 1,892.



On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has mild symptoms and is in isolation currently. “I have tested positive for COVID. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted.

