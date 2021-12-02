Omicron variant: 6 from 'at risk' countries test COVID positive; key points

Six travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday after the screening of more than 3,000 passengers from flights arriving in India.

The development came as the new rules for international travellers were issued by the government in the wake of the new Omicron variant. The screened passengers' positive samples have been sent for Genomic sequencing to ascertain if the cases pertain to the new strain. A total of 11 international flights from 'at-risk' countries landed at several airports of the country from midnight till 4 pm on Wednesday, carrying 3,476 passengers.

All of them were screened at the airports and were administered the RTPCR tests, wherein six travellers tested COVID-19 positive. Four of the passengers had landed in Delhi from the UK and the Netherlands, PTI reported. All of them, Indian nationals, are admitted to the LNJP hospital.

COVID positive samples sent to INSACOG labs for genome sequencing

The samples of the COVID positive travellers have been sent to INSACOG labs for Whole Genomic Sequencing. The government stated that it is keeping a close eye on the developing situation, adding that it is backing states/UTs in their fight against the pandemic through the "whole of Government" approach.

100 foreign returnees being traced by Indore health department amid Omicron scare

The health department in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is looking for 100 passengers who returned from abroad over the past one month. Dr BS Saitya, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), told the news agency that 50 people have been traced so far, out of around 150 who landed in Indore from abroad during the last one month.

"Samples of the 50 traced persons were tested and none of them were found to be infected with Covid-19, search is on for the remaining 100 people so that their samples can also be collected and tested," he added.

Government's advisory for international travellers

The government had on Sunday issued new rules for international arrivals which came into effect from Wednesday, December 1. The new guidelines were required as public health response measures to control and manage the new COVID-19 variant - Omicron - which has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Maharashtra government issued guidelines for travellers arriving in Mumbai

The state government announced a compulsory 7-day institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving in Mumbai from 'at-risk' countries. Additionally, RTPCR tests will also be conducted on days two, four and seven and if any of them are found to be COVID positive, the passenger should be shifted to a hospital.

Travellers flying from one airport to another within Maharashtra are required to be fully vaccinated or mandatorily carry a negative report for an RTPCR test carried out within 48 hours prior to their arrival.

Passengers flying in from other states will obligatorily need to carry a negative report of an RTPCR test conducted within 48 hours of arrival in Maharashtra.

Guidelines issued by Karnataka

The Karnataka government has made it compulsory for all international passengers to take the RTPCR test for COVID-19. Those testing positive will be shifted to a hospital for further treatment and those testing negative will be required to stay in home quarantine for seven days.

Among those testing negative but manifesting symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 will be tested for the infection on the fifth day of their home quarantine.