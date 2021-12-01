scorecardresearch
Omicron variant: 7-day quarantine for those arriving from 'at risk' countries in Maha

Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority said that travellers arriving in the state from `at-risk' countries will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

The list of `at risk' countries is announced by the Union government.

Amid concerns caused by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday night that travelers arriving in the state from `at-risk' countries will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

The list of `at risk' countries is announced by the Union government.

According to an updated list, the countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

