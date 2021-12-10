Omicron variant in India: 25 cases reported so far, all have mild symptoms, says govt

The Union Health Ministry on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country, in which it informed that there are overall 25 Omicron cases reported from five states so far and all detected cases have mild symptoms. Of the total cases of Omicron variant in India, nine are detected in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, 10 in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one in Delhi, the health ministry added.

Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal also mentioned that less than 0.04 per cent of total variants have been detected.

Throwing light on the Omicron variant, a highly contagious strain of Covid-19 virus first detected in southern African countries, Agarwal said that currently, 59 countries have reported 2,936 Omicron cases. "Besides this, 78,054 probable cases have been detected, their genome sequencing is underway," he added during a routine health ministry briefing.

Agarwal also reiterated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination. "Adequate precautions have to be followed...Laxity in public health measures leading to a surge in cases in Europe," he added.

The Director General of Indian Institute of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava also informed that regular meetings are being organised to keep a watch on global scenario and Covid scene in India with a focus on Omicron. "We need help to not spread panic. District level restrictions to be implemented where positivity over 5%," he added.

Furthermore, sounding alarm on the rising cases of Omicron in the country, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said, "As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation."

On India's Covid-19 caseload, the ministry said that the overall positivity rate of the virus at 0.73 per cent in the country in last week. Less than 10,000 cases were reported in the country in last 14 days. The ministry also added that active cases are highest in two states - Kerala and Maharashtra with over 43 per cent active cases in the former and over 10 per cent in the latter.

Meanwhile, another Omicron case got detected in Mumbai's Dharavi, reported city's municipal corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The person had returned from Tanzania and is now admitted at SevenHills Hospital, BMC added.