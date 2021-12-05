Omicron variant: Seven cases detected in Pune, Maharashtra's tally rises to eight

The number of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 rose to eight in Maharashtra as seven more persons from Pune district have tested positive.

The new cases include a woman who had returned from Nigeria along with two daughters to meet her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad, news agency PTI quoted an official from the health department as saying.

The woman's brother and this two daughers have also tested positive for the Omicron variant, the official added.

Another case is that of a man from Pune who had returned from Finland in the last week of November.

On Saturday, the state detected its first case of Omicron variant as a man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai who had arrived from South Africa tested positive.

The 33-year-old man had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

Cases of Omicron variant were earlier detected in Karnataka and Gujarat.

(With PTI inputs)

