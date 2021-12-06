Omicron variant: Two more cases detected in Maharashtra, state's tally rises to 10

Maharashtra on Monday detected two more cases of Omicron, a variant of coronavirus, taking the total such cases in the state to 10.

A 37-year-old man who had returned from South Africa and his 36-year-old US returnee friend tested positive for the variant, news agency ANI said quoting the state government.

Earlier on Sunday, seven cases of Omicron variant were detected in Pune district. A woman, who had returned from Nigeria to meet her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad, had tested positive for the variant along with her two daughters. Besides, the woman's brother and his two daughters had also tested positive for the variant.

Another case was of a man from Pune who had returned from Finland in the last week of November.

The state detected its first case of Omicron variant on Saturday as a man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai who had arrived from South Africa tested positive.

(More details to follow)