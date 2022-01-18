Over 13.25 crore vaccine doses available with states, UTs, says govt

The Centre on Tuesday said that more than 13.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs. As per an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "13,25,29,901 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered."



It further stated that more than 1,58,16,75,635 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.



Notably, the nationwide Covid vaccination drive, which began on January 16, 2021, completed one year on Sunday.



"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the ministry said.



The Union Government also said that it is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.



In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.



More than 39 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India on Monday logged over 2.5 lakh new Covid cases. The daily positivity rate is 19.65 per cent. The country's active caseload currently stands at 16,56,341.