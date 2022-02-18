Over 2 cr between 15-18 age fully vaccinated: Mansukh Mandaviya 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that over two crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 .



"Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level," the minister tweeted.



Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Union Health Ministry data.



According to the Registrar General of India, the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.



Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3, 2022 across the country.



Besides, the COVID-19 cases have shown a sustained downward trend across the country, the Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions. The central government has asked to do so after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating a sustained downward trend.



India on Friday reported 25,920 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,837 less cases than yesterday, taking the tally up to 42.78 million, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data. The death toll climbed to 510,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated on Friday stated.