Over 40 lakh in 15-18 age group receive first shot of COVID vaccine: Mandaviya

Over 40 lakh adolescents in the 15-18 age group received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country on Monday till 8:00 pm, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Monday was the first day of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group.

Mandaviya took to Twitter to share this achievement. "Well done Young India!" wrote the Health Minister. "Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM," he added



Well done Young India! ✌🏼



Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM.



This is another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/eieDScNpR4 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated all those in the 15-18 age group who got the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. "Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well," wrote Modi

He added that the country has taken an important step forward in protecting its youth against COVID-19. "I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!" wrote PM Modi

Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

On December 25, 2021, PM Modi had announced that India will begin COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 years age group from January 3.

Registration for vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 began on January 1 on the CoWIN portal.

The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on December 27.

The Drugs Controller General of India had granted emergency use authorisation to the indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

Also Read: Media reports alleging use of expired COVID-19 vaccines in India false, misleading: Health Ministry