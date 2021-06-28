Over 50% Mumbai children have antibodies, says BMC sero-survey

The sero-survey of Covid-19 infection among the paediatric population in Mumbai, conducted by BYL Nair Hospital and Kasturba Molecular Diagnostic laboratory of BMC, has found that over 50 per cent of such population has antibodies to Covid-19. This is an increase in the proportion of the paediatric population as compared to earlier sero-survey, a report by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.

The possible third wave of Covid-19 is anticipated to affect children disproportionately. Key findings of the story suggest that more than 50 per cent of the pediatric population in a healthcare setting has already been exposed to Covid-19. The overall sero-positivity is 51.18 per cent, including 54.36 per cent from the public sector and 47.03 per cent from the private sector.

The report said seropositivity is highest in the age group 10-14 years i.e 53.43 per cent. Taking age into consideration, the sero-positivity rate of 1 to 4 years is 51.04 per cent; 5-9 years is 47.33 per cent; 10-14 years is 51.43 per cent; and 15-18 years is 51.39 per cent.

The overall sero-positivity rate of 1-18 years of age group is 51.18 per cent. "There is a notable increase in the sero-positivity in the paediatric population to Covid-19 in this study as compared to Serosurvey 3 conducted in March 2021, which showed a sero-positivity of 39.4 per cent in the age group of fewer than 18 years, which indicates a significant proportion of children accessing the healthcare services were exposed to the virus during the second wave of Covid-19 wave," the report said.

The sero-survey was conducted from April 1 to June 15 by BYL Nair Hospital and Kasturba Molecular Lab. These blood samples were made available from samples received in labs for various medical investigations and were transported from public and private labs to Kasturba Molecular lab.

