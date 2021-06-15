Over 84,000 employees, business partners, families given first dose of COVID vaccine so far: Vedanta

Vedanta on Tuesday said that over 84,000 employees, business partners as well as their family members have been inoculated with first dose so far, and it expects to complete the vaccination drive across all its locations by August.

The company said it also plans to provide the first jab across locations to the visitors who have not been inoculated so far. "In one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination drives carried out by corporate India so far, Vedanta Cares has administered one dose of vaccine to over 84,000 employees, business partners as well as their family members," the company said in a statement.

Vedanta will extend Covid Kawach Insurance to its business partners that includes term life and hospitalisation as well as an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to be paid to the family members of the deceased business partner employee.

Considering the increased mortality rate due to COVID-19 and the recent black fungus outbreak, the company is providing cover for family members of deceased employees. This will be in the form of continued payments of last drawn salary until notional date of retirement, continuation of mediclaim insurance coverage until retirement, and education assistance for two children until graduation.

Under the aegis of Vedanta Cares Covid relief initiatives, the company announces long-term HR benefits and increased COVID-19 cover, in line with its commitment to ensure the health and well-being of its people, the statement said.

These will include enhanced COVID-19 insurance for its employees, their families and business partners. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "Employee-centricity is at the core of Vedanta's organisational culture. Our employees and our extended family of business partners have always been our greatest resource, and their safety and wellbeing is our foremost priority."