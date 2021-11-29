Passengers arriving at Lucknow airport to undergo RT-PCR test, home quarantine

All international passengers arriving at the Lucknow airport will have to undergo RT-PCR test and eight-day home quarantine, the district administration said on Sunday following the emergence of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Lucknow district administration has laid emphasis on safety measures and issued directions for adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at the domestic and international terminals.

"All the passengers arriving at the international and domestic terminals will undergo thermal scanning. All the passengers arriving at the international terminal will undergo RT-PCR test, while passengers at the domestic terminal who show symptoms will undergo RT-PCR test free of cost," according to a directive issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

All the international passengers arriving in the capital of Uttar Pradesh have been asked to provide their names, mobile numbers, local address and last destination, and they will have to undertake eight-day home quarantine. After eight days, their RT-PCR test will be conducted again.