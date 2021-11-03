scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
CORONAVIRUS
Pfizer raises COVID vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion for 2021

Feedback

Pfizer raises COVID vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion for 2021

Pfizer expects to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it expects to make this year.

The company, which was well known for drugs such as Xanax and Viagra, equally splits expenses and profit with its German partner. The company, which was well known for drugs such as Xanax and Viagra, equally splits expenses and profit with its German partner.

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children.

The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5 billion from the vaccine it sells with BioNTech.

Driven by an unprecedented vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Pfizer's shot has quickly become one of the best-selling products in the company's roughly 172-year history.

The company, which was well known for drugs such as Xanax and Viagra, equally splits expenses and profit with its German partner.

Pfizer expects to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it expects to make this year.

TAGS:

Videos