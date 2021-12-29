PM Modi likely to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron situation on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting of the Council of Ministers today to review the COVID-19 situation amid a surge in cases. The meeting is expected to have all ministers in presence.

PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting last week to take stock of the pandemic situation in the country.

The Centre, in a communication to the states and Union Territories (UTs) earlier, had stated that the Omicron strain of coronavirus is thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to "activate" war rooms, keep reviewing even small trends as well as surges and keep taking stringent and immediate containment action at the local and district levels.

Last week, the government has approved booster shots and included teenagers aged 15 to 18 in the ongoing COVID vaccination drive.

Furthermore, two more drugs as well as Merck & Co.'s antiviral pill Molnupiravir were allowed by the local regulator on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India has registered 781 Omicron cases across 21 states and UTs so far, out of which 241 people have recuperated or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

Delhi has logged the maximum cases of Omicron at 238, followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), and Rajasthan (46).