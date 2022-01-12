PM Modi to interact with all CMs tomorrow on COVID-19 situation

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks and the increased detection of highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states tomorrow at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, according to news agency ANI.

PM Modi has been conducting meetings with CMs and other health authorities across the country from time to time to assess the COVID situation and measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Reviewing the COVID situation at a high-level meeting on last Sunday, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities has also started. Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID, Modi had said. The prime minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India's response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.

Meanwhile, India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,60,70,510 including 9,55,319 active cases. The daily positivity rate in the country is at 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases.