PM's Covid meet: PM Modi stresses on wearing masks, increased testing, focus on genome sequencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on wearing masks, increased testing, focus on genome sequencing at a high-level meeting amid surge in global Covid cases.

"A comprehensive presentation was made regarding the global Covid-19 situation including the rising cases in countries by Secretary, Health and Member, NITI Aayog. Prime Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14% in the week ending Dec 22, 2022. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last 6 weeks," said Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

Prime Minister cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports, said PMO.

PM Modi stressed on the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He advised states to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.

"Prime Minister directed officials to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing efforts. States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for Genome Sequencing on a daily basis. This will support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures," said PMO.

Modi urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. Modi also urged that that precaution dose may be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

Prime Minister was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised to regularly monitor availability and prices of essential medicines, said PMO.

The high-level meeting was attended by Amit Shah, Union Home Minister; Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation; S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, along with other senior ministers and officials.

