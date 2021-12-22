Punjab: No salary for govt employees without Covid vaccination certificate

The Government of Punjab in a fresh order has stated that no salary would be given to government employees without Covid-19 vaccination certificates, a move that will help catalyse the state's vaccination drive against the spread of the virus.

As per the order, a government employee, who is fully or partially vaccinated against Covid-19, will need to upload the certificates on the state government's job portal to get the salary.

The decision comes amid surge in Covid-19's new and highly contagious virus strain Omicron cases across the country.

Meanwhile,India has so far reported over 210 cases of Omicron variant cases. 90 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said earlier today. On the daily Covid-19 caseload information, the government data said the country reported 6,317 new coronavirus infections.