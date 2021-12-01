RT-PCR mandatory in Maharashtra for those arriving from other states

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday made RT-PCR mandatory irrespective of vaccination status for travelers from other states. Further, the new rules also make institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers coming to the state from countries "at-risk".



Following the order, mass cancellations of flights to Mumbai are likely.

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in South Africa and labeled as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The Government of India has declared some countries as countries "at-risk".

Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority has declared restrictions on air travel into the state under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"The restrictions imposed by the Government of India guidelines dated November 28, 2021 as well as future restrictions if any, shall act as minimum restrictions to be imposed," the order copy said.

Domestic travellers from the same state will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival. In case of passengers from other states, negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours of arrival will be compulsory without exceptions.

In addition, the DCP immigration and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) will draft a proforma of declaration for all arriving passengers on international flights to declare details of the countries visited in the last 15 days.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will share the proformas with all airlines and the information regarding travel in the last 15 days will be cross-checked by immigration on arrival.

International passengers arriving from at-risk countries may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by MIAL and Airport Authority for their checking.

All passengers will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine and RT-PCR test on days 2, 4 and 7.

The order copy read, "If any of the tests is found to be positive, then the passenger shall be shifted to a hospital. In case of all tests coming negative, the passenger will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine."

In case of an international passenger has a connecting flight to any other airport in India, the passenger will have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the first arrival airport in Maharashtra and only on being found negative will he be allowed to board the connecting flight.