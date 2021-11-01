Schools reopen in Delhi: Classes in hybrid mode with maximum 50% attendance

Schools have reopened across Delhi on November 1 after remaining shut for 19 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has asked the schools to ensure that no more than 50 per cent attendance is recorded at a time.

“All schools in Delhi will be permitted to open from November 1. Experts suggested that no parent will be forced to send their children to school. All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with max of 50 per cent strength in classrooms,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal/Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi’s West Vinod Nagar for inspection. “Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We’re following all COVID protocols,” he said.

In order to ensure 50 per cent attendance at a time, the DDMA has advised double-shifted schools and colleges to keep at least one hour gap between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of evening shift, news agency PTI reported. Schools and colleges can also enlist the help of volunteers to avoid overcrowding and maintain social distancing at entry/exit gates of the building.

The guidelines further stated that all those students, teachers and employees living in areas classified as containment zones will not be allowed to enter the campus. Even after reopening of schools, teaching and learning will continue to take place in both online and offline modes.

“The area or part of the school/institute building being used for vaccination or ration distribution should be properly separated/demarcated from the area/part of the school/institute building that will be used for academic activities,” the DDMA guidelines mentioned. Some schools in the national capital have, however, decided to defer the reopening of schools post Diwali. Many principals and other heads of school associations, on the other hand, welcomed the DDMA order and said it was taken at “just the right time” while others still believed it was “delayed”.

Parents are divided on this issue as some called it necessary to make up for the loss in learning and others raising concerns about COVID-19 risk due to the festive season and increasing pollution levels. Some others were also concerned about schools not providing transport when they reopened for students of classes 9-12.

(With PTI inputs)

