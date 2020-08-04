Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus after Yediyurappa; admitted to hospital

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was tested positive for coronavirus, former CM and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah has also confirmed that he has tested positive for the COVID-19.

He has requested all those who came in his contact to check out for symptoms. "I have been tested positive for Covid-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves," he tweeted today.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Siddaramaiah was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of high fever around 12am last night. He has been admitted to the same hospital where CM Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, India Today reported. Siddaramaiah had earlier reported fever because of urinary tract infection, following which he underwent the COVID-19 test.

Yediyurappa, 77, had said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He also requested all those who had come in contact with him to exercise self-quarantine. Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra and daughter Padmavathi both have tested positive for COVID-19. Six of Yediyurappa's staff members have also tested positive.

He is the second chief minister after Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors have said he was "doing well" and is "clinically stable". State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted wishing for Siddaramaiah's speedy recovery and said he was in constant touch with Manipal hospital doctors. "His (Siddaramaiah) health is stable and there is no need to worry."

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after he said he had tested positive for coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

Notably, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India and overwhelmed hospitals, the Congress had yesterday attacked the home minister for choosing a private hospital for treatment instead of a government hospital like AIIMS-Delhi.

"...Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state. Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence," Tharoor had said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

ALSO READ: Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, admitted to hospital

ALSO READ: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad goes into self-isolation; met Amit Shah on Saturday