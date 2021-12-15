Social distancing compliance in India negligible or even non-existent: LocalCircles  

Social distancing compliance is non-existent despite the Omicron variant spreading in India, a survey by LocalCircles, a digital community-based platform, found. The survey revealed that social distancing compliance is ineffective, with 87 per cent of respondents saying there is no social distancing during travel.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine only nine months after the second dose. "This leaves the use of mask and social distancing as the only and absolute preventative measure," the report says, but "citizens have surely let their guard down".

India has recorded nearly 50 cases of the Omicron variant, which has 30-50 mutations and likely a 500 per cent transmission advantage over the base or alpha variants of COVID.

The survey found that 83 per cent of the 16,636 respondents revealed that there are negligible or zero social distancing compliance in their areas. About 41 per cent of respondents said that there is "no compliance at all" of social distancing norms. While 42 per cent said that "0-30%" people are compliant, only 11 per cent said "30-60%", and only 2 per cent said "60-90%" people are following social distancing norms.

"Whether it is offices, markets or weddings, compliance to social distancing protocols is by and large not happening," the report said.

LocalCircles received more than 25,000 responses. About 63 per cent of the participants were men, and 37 per cent were women. Forty-two per cent of respondents were from tier-one districts, 35 per cent from tier-two and 23 per cent of respondents were from tier three, four and rural districts.

In a similar survey from April 2021, only 11 per cent of the people rated social distancing compliance high in their city or district. It dropped to 6 per cent in September 2021, and during the festive season drastically declined to 3 per cent. "This percentage is now zero, indicating that social distancing compliance is non-existent in December 2021 despite the threat of the Omicron variant spreading in India," the report found.

Further, LocalCircles found that one in three Indians believe that people in their area/district are not even carrying masks. Only 2 per cent of citizens rate mask compliance in their area as high, while the majority said that masking was below average.

The survey reveals that citizens who travelled in the last 30 days say social distancing compliance is ineffective during travel at airports, railways stations and bus stands.

About 52 per cent of the 8,600 responses said there is "no social distancing compliance at all" during travel. While 35 per cent said "0-30%", and 13 per cent of citizens said "30-60%" people were following social distancing norms. None opted for "90%+ people were complying properly" or "60-90% were complying well.